Ryanair clashes with Cork Airport over costs as base to stay closed until winter ‘at earliest’

Ryanair clashed with Cork Airport over costs after the airline said it would not reopen its base there until next winter at the earliest.

The carrier closed Cork last November in the face of ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions, but indicated that it could reopen the base in April if conditions allowed.

Ryanair confirmed that its Cork base would not reopen until winter 2021 “at the earliest” blaming the airport’s plan to carry out runway work in the autumn.

The airline said that this would prevent its aircraft from taking off and landing early in the morning or returning at night. It will continue to fly to Cork from other bases, such as London Stansted.

The carrier also said Cork was the most expensive of the Republic’s major airports.

However, Cork Airport said that it was in talks with Ryanair and other airlines about possible incentives to allow it rebuild its business, which Government travel curbs have cut by 99 per cent.

“We will be tabling a generous incentive scheme, which will once again make charges at Cork Airport cheaper than those at Dublin Airport, to Ryanair and to other customers in the coming days,” a statement added.

The airport also pointed out that a majority of its airline customers favoured the plan to carry out work on its runway in September, October and November.

“This runway reconstruction project is vital for the future of the airport and our aim is to complete with the least possible disruption and at the lowest cost,” Cork Airport said.

Ryanair demanded that Taoiseach “Micheál Martin’s Government” provide a clear roadmap for the airport’s recovery.