Ryanair claims Bellew dowloaded confidential information in July

A Ryanair-commissioned report claiming that outgoing chief operations officer Peter Bellew downloaded confidential information from the airline is an attempt to “undermine his professionalism and integrity”, counsel for Mr Bellew told the High Court on Wednesday.

Ryanair is suing Mr Bellew to prevent him joining rival Easyjet next month, saying that he has agreed not to join any competitor for a year after leaving the Irish airline group.

Mr Bellew maintains that the agreement is null and void, denies any breach of contract and pledges to honour any confidentiality obligations to Ryanair.

His senior counsel John Rogers accused Ryanair of trying to undermine Mr Bellew’s professionalism and integrity with a report alleging that he downloaded confidential information from the airline in July, the same month he announced his departure from the company.

The claim is in a report compiled after an incident on November 27th last, after the trial was originally due to begin, where Ryanair director of operations Neal McMahon said he found that Mr Bellew had a document detailing projected aircraft deliveries.

Mr Rogers asked Mr Justice Senan Allen to curtail Ryanair from using the report in evidence and said it was being introduced to damage his client.

“It has to do with matters that have nothing to do with the substance of this case,” Mr Rogers added.

The case is continuing in the High Court.