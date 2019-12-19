Ryanair case ruling due on Monday

The High Court will rule on Monday on whether or not Ryanair’s departing chief operations officer Peter Bellew can join the airline’s British rival, Easyjet, next month.

Ryanair asked the court to prevent Mr Bellew from joining Easyjet as its chief operations officer in January.

Mr Justice Senan Allen, who spent eight days hearing the action, will rule on Monday, December 23rd.

The airline says that Mr Bellew agreed not to work for any Ryanair competitor for one year after leaving the company when he took share options in the Irish carrier in 2018.

Mr Bellew argues that the agreement is null and void, denies breach of contract and pledges not to divulge any confidential information about Ryanair to any employer.