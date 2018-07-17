Ryanair cancels 24 flights as further industrial action to take place

Holidaymakers face further disruptions this week after Ryanair today confirmed that a further 24 flights between Ireland and Britain will be cancelled on Friday due to strike action.

The airline said that about 100 members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Fórsa - will again be taking industrial action following last Thursday’s one-day stoppage.

About 100 of Ryanair’s 350 pilots in Ireland are members of Ialpa, which last week announced further action for July 20th and 24th.

Ryanair apologised for the cancellation and said it had contacted customers affected . The airline said it was assisting them with refunds and free transfers to alternative flights .

The airline said the industrial action, which centres on a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues, was unnecessary.

The airline said it has previously written to pilots addressing their concerns and offered to set up a working committee to explain the issues and asked them to postpone their strike.

“Sadly, 24 flights between Ireland and the UK...will be cancelled because a quarter of our Irish pilots (who earn between €150,000 to 200,000 per annum and enjoy the best working conditions of perhaps any group of Irish workers) want to pursue a set of demands which they don’t understand and can’t explain, because they are drafted by a tiny handful of Aer Lingus pilots,” it said.

Last Thursday’s stoppages, which marked the first ever strike at the airline, saw 30 flights cancelled between Ireland and Britain.

The union has said it has invited management to talks this week but is still awaiting a response.