Ryanair calls on Micheál Martin to axe ‘absurd’ hotel quarantines

Taoiseach Micheál Martin should axe the Republic’s controversial hotel Covid quarantines and begin plans to re-open travel on time for summer holidays, Ryanair called on Friday.

Government demands that passengers from some countries including Italy and France quarantine in hotels for two weeks at their own expense in a restriction that has drawn criticism from the EU and key trading partners.

Ryanair called on the Taoiseach to scrap the rule, which the airline dubbed “absurd” and “pointless” as travellers can avoid the measure by flying in via Belfast or EU countries not on the quarantine list.

The carrier, Europe’s biggest, pointed out that vaccinating the Republic’s most vulnerable groups had cut hospitalisations and serious illness, with less than 50 cases now in intensive care.

It argued that the Government should set clear times for the re-opening to travel with the EU before the end of May to ensure that all citizens who have been vaccinated can move without restrictions.

The airline warned that the Republic could not continue to be Europe’s failed outlier.

“Our Government must act now and apply common sense before it is too late to save connectivity to/from the island of Ireland, ” a spokewoman said.

She added that the Government could no longer justify locking down five milion citizens with less than 50 people in intensive care.

“We call on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to scrap this defective/useless hotel quarantine which only applies to certain EU countries, ensure vaccinated people can move freely to/from the EU, and set out a clear plan to re-open the nation for air travel to/from Ireland from the end of May onwards,” she said.

Ryanair’s call follows a similar plea last week from National Civil Aviation Development Forum (NCADF), which also called on the Government to axe hotel quarantines and set targets for re-opening to travel.

The Government did not comment on the forum’s call, which came as the EU warned that the quarantine rules possibly breached citizens’ rights to freedom of movement.