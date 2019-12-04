Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary denies he wanted to oust executive

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary told the High Court on Wednesday that if he had wanted outgoing chief operating officer Peter Bellew to leave the airline “he’d be gone”.

Ryanair is taking legal action to stop Mr Bellew joining rival Easyjet as its chief operating officer next month.

Asked if he had wanted Mr Bellew to leave the company, Mr O’Leary said no.

“If I had wanted Mr Bellew to leave Ryanair, he would be gone,” he stressed.

Mr O’Leary pointed out that when he asked Mr Bellew to rejoin Ryanair in late 2017, Mr Bellew did not want to report to the then chief operating officer.

“The then chief operating officer resigned a week later,” Mr O’Leary said.

Ryanair maintains that Mr Bellew is bound by a non-compete agreement barring him from joining any rival for 12 months after leaving the Irish airline.

The company says he signed this when he took share options in Ryanair in 2018. Mr Bellew argues that this agreement is null and void.

Mr Bellew told Mr O’Leary that he was leaving Ryanair in July and would work out his six month notice. A week later, on July 17th, Mr Bellew told Mr O’Leary that he was joining Easyjet in January 2020.

Mr O’Leary told the court that he reminded Mr Bellew of the non-compete clause once he heard this.