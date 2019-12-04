Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary denies he wanted to oust executive

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary told the High Court on Wednesday that had he wanted outgoing chief operating officer Peter Bellew to leave the airline “he’d be gone”.

Ryanair is taking legal action to stop Mr Bellew joining rival Easyjet as its chief operating officer next month.

The airline maintains that Mr Bellew is bound by a non-compete agreement barring him from joining any rival for 12 months after leaving the Irish airline.

The company says he signed this when he took share options in Ryanair in 2018. Mr Bellew argues that this agreement is null and void.

Asked if he had wanted Mr Bellew to leave the company, Mr O’Leary said no.

“If I had wanted Mr Bellew to leave Ryanair, he would be gone,” he stressed.

He said Mr Bellew, who had previously worked for the airline between 2006 and 2015, was rehired to deal with certain operational difficulties and with a view to deal with pilot issues.

Mr O’Leary pointed out that, when he asked Mr Bellew to rejoin Ryanair in late 2017, Mr Bellew did not want to report to the then chief operating officer.

“The then chief operating officer resigned a week later,” Mr O’Leary said.

He compared that recruitment as being akin to signing Manchester City star forward Sergio Aguero but added that he did not expect to have to tell his “goalscorer” what part of the goal to score in.

While there were some sucesses ,he said there were areas where Mr Bellew had performed poorly, which Mr O’Leary said he tried to have addressed so there would be improvements.

Mr Bellew’s senior counsel has indicated that part of his case is that he was leaving because Mr O’Leary effectively pushed him out.

Mr O’Leary told Mr Bellew in November 2018 and again at his review in March this year that he was unhappy with the chief operating officer’s performance in key areas.

As a result, Mr O’Leary told Mr Bellew in March that he would not qualify for the airline’s 2019 share option scheme, but that if he improved his performance over coming months, this would be reviewed.

However, he said that Mr Bellew did receive a €1.13 million bonus last June that was agreed when he rejoined Ryanair in December 2017.

Asked by Ryanair’s senior counsel, Martin Hayden, if he was trying to force Mr Bellew out, Mr O’Leary replied: “absolutely not”. He added that he was doing the “exact opposite” by paying him the €1.13 million bonus and offering the incentive of the 2019 share options.

Mr Bellew told Mr O’Leary he was leaving Ryanair in early July. The chief operating officer subsequently told his boss on July 17th that he was joining Easyjet in January 2020.

Mr O’Leary told the court that he reminded Mr Bellew of the non-compete clause once he heard this. In subsequent texts and meetings, Mr Bellew told Mr O’Leary that his advice was that he was not bound by this.

Ryanair’s claims are denied by Mr Bellew. In his defence, Mr Bellew denies any breach of contract and says the purported clause is unenforceable.

He says that the non-compete clause was included on the basis he would be included in a share option scheme offered to him by Ryanair in 2018. He claims that he was not included in that scheme which renders the non compete clause null and void.

He also says that he will adhere to, and honour, his obligations of confidentiality towards Ryanair after he departs the airline.