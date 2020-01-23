Ryanair application for injunctions against Skyscanner gets April date

An application by Ryanair for injunctions to stop flight price comparison website Skyscanner allegedly directly selling the airline’s flights will be heard in April.

In the Commercial Court on Thursday, Mr Justice David Barniville also formally admitted Ryanair’s action for damages and unjust enrichment against London-based Skyscanner, Skyscanner Holdings and Skyscanner 2018.

The case arises from what Ryanair claims is a breach of an agreement whereby its flight information can only be used by third parties for the purpose of price comparison.

Ryanair says, while there have been disputes since 2011 with Skyscanner in relation to alleged breaches of that data use licence, they were resolved through negotiation.

It claims Skyscanner began selling Ryanair flights through its own domain and through domains linked from its website to online travel agents.

Adjourned

The application to enter the main case into the fast-track commercial list was adjourned last Monday to allow Skyscanner’s counsel take instructions.

Mr Justice Barniville was told on Thursday both sides consented to the case being entered into the Commercial Court list.

The judge admitted the case to the list and directed the injunction application will be heard in April.