Ryanair and unions meet in effort to break deadlock

Ryanair met trade union representatives on Wednesday in an effort to break the deadlock that threatens pilot strikes at the airline.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Forsa - in Ryanair plan one-day strikes on Friday, July 20th and Tuesday July 24th, in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues.

Ialpa-Forsa spokesman Niall Shanahan indicated that a considerable gap remained to be bridged between the two sides if Tuesday’s strike were to be suspended or postponed.

Both the airline and trade union accept that Friday’s stoppage is likely to go ahead. Ryanair has already cancelled 24 flights from the Republic to Britain and begun offering the 4,000 affected passengers alternative services or refunds.

“We have a very small window of opportunity for discussions this afternoon,” Mr Shanahan said on Wednesday. “What we will try to do is to make some progress on the matters in dispute.”

Tuesday strike

He added that the union was not in a position to say whether it would be in a position to halt next Tuesday’s strike following today’s meeting.

Ialpa Forsa has outlined 11 terms that it says must be the basis for any resolution of the dispute, which sparked the first ever strike by Ryanair’s Irish-based pilots last week.

However, Ryanair maintains that these terms are unworkable for an airline with 87 international bases, and are only suitable for smaller carriers.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has stepped in an effort to find a resolution to the dispute.

Congress executive council member Patricia King and industrial officer Liam Berney accompanied the Ialpa Forsa delegation to Wednesday’s talks.

Pilots want a transparent system for managing the issues in dispute, which are tied to seniority.

Terms of reference

Both sides agreed to establish a working group of union and management representatives to try to resolve the problems at a meeting last week.

However, they were unable to agree terms of reference for the working group, leaving the dispute at an impasse.

Ryanair cancelled 30 of 290 flights during the first strike, re-accommodating many of the 5,000 passengers affected and ensuring that services to popular holiday destinations took off.

The airline is taking a similar approach to Friday’s stoppage, once again cancelling flights on frequently served routes where many passengers can be offered alternatives.

Ryanair management maintains that it wants to resolve the issue and avoid industrial action. Around 100 of its 350 Irish-based pilots are involved in the dispute.