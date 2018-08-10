Ryanair and Irish pilots to restart talks on Monday

Efforts to resolve a dispute between Ryanair and a group of its Irish pilots will restart on Monday under mediator Kieran Mulvey.

Around 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots are holding their fifth one-day strike today in a dispute over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues.

The stoppage is one of five by Ryanair pilots across Europe that have forced the airline to cancel 396 of 2,400 flights.

Both Ryanair and the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Fórsa - are due to meet on Monday, August 13th, under mediator Kieran Mulvey in a fresh attempt to broker a resolution to their dispute.

The company last week proposed Mr Mulvey, former chairman of the Workplace Relations Commission, as an independent mediator, which Ialpa-Fórsa accepted.

The union originally proposed that the first meeting take place next Tuesday but has confirmed that mediation will instead begin a day earlier.

Sources were hopeful on Friday that mediation would lead to a breakthrough in a dispute that has been deadlocked for more than four weeks.

However, they cautioned that the process could be “challenging” for both sides.

Meanwhile, Ryanair pilots in Belgium, Germany, Holland and Sweden held simultaneous one-day strikes in their respective countries on Friday.

Their unions are making various demands on the company, including on pay, conditions and employment contracts.