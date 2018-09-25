Ryanair agrees three-year deal with cabin crew in Italy

Ryanair has hammered out a deal with the three main cabin crew unions in Italy that will introduce new pay structures and local contracts for staff.

The collective labour agreement, which was agreed with FIT CISL, ANPAC and ANPAV, will run for three years from October 1st.

Under the deal, Italian crew will transition to local contracts over an agreed period, gaining access to benefits such as maternity pay and paternity leave immediately. It will also facilitate a new pay structure that would allow crews to benefit from increased tax free allowances, and introduce a pension scheme.

The agreement comes following negotiations between the airline and unions in the UK and Ireland. Ryanair had been forced to cancel flights over the summer as pilots and cabin crew took industrial action.

“This is a further sign of the significant progress Ryanair is making in reaching agreements with our people and their unions in different EU countries, and disproves false claims made by smaller unions not involved in these negotiations, and who are threatening strikes, which will either not take place or be unsuccessful,” said Ryanair’s chief people officer, Eddie Wilson said. “We have again invited our German, Portuguese and Spanish unions to meet with us so that we can negotiate and hopefully agree similar CLAs in these other larger markets.”