Ryanair accuses UK air traffic controllers of ‘discrimination’

Ryanair has submitted a formal complaint to the European Commission and the UK Civil Aviation Authority alleging “blatant discrimination” against it and Stansted Airport by air traffic controller (ATC) providers.

The low budget airline said NATS, the UK airline owned ATC provider, gives Heathrow “special treatment”, while Gatwick “is also being preferred”.

It said Stansted Airport suffered 52 per cent of all ATC delays in the London area from January to March caused by NATS, while Heathrow, which has three times the traffic, had 0 per cent of NATS delays and Gatwick just 10 per cent.

“The failure of NATS to fairly supply ATC staffing and airspace resources at Stansted Airport has wreaked havoc this summer on both Ryanair and London Stansted flight schedules,” said a spokeswoman for the airline.

She said 2018 was shaping up to be the “worst year on record” for ATC disruptions at Stansted.

“Like all other EU airlines, Ryanair has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights as a result of UK ATC staffing shortages and management failures,” she said.

“However, Ryanair and Stansted have been discriminated against by NATS who refuse to explain why 52 per cent of all London ATC delays are at Stansted but there are zero at Heathrow and just 10 per cent at Gatwick where NATS’ shareholders BA and Easyjet are the main airlines.”

Ryanair chief operations officer Peter Bellew said Ryanair and Stansted were “clearly being discriminated against”, and that the discrepancy was “unjustifiable”.

“These disruptions are unfair and unacceptable, and we call on the UK department of transport and the EU Commission to take urgent action to ensure that the UK ATC provider (NATS) is fully staffed and treats each London airport fairly.

“NATS don’t have enough staff. Ryanair is today submitting a formal complaint to the European Commission and the UK CAA over this blatant discrimination against Stansted Airport and Ryanair.”

Mr Bellew said the situation was “particularly bad” at weekends, and accused NATS of “hiding behind adverse weather and euphemisms”.

“The truth is they are not rostering enough ATC staff to cater for the number of flights that are scheduled to operate,” he said. “Urgent action must now be taken by the UK department of transport, and the EU Commission.

“Otherwise thousands more flights and millions of passengers at Stansted will continue to suffer disproportionate delays, while NATS protects its shareholder airlines’ services in Heathrow and Gatwick.”