Ruling due in Ryanair’s legal action against travel restrictions

A judgment is due on Friday morning in relation to Ryanair’s legal action against the State regarding the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Ryanair has claimed before the High Court that travel restrictions introduced by the Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic are “nonsensical”, “outrageous, confusing and detrimental” to the public and its business.

The airline claimed the international travel restrictions are unlawful and amount to a disproportionate interference of the rights of the airline and its passengers.

In its action against An Taoiseach, Ireland and the Attorney General, it wanted various orders and declarations, including an order setting aside the measures announced in late July.

Ryanair claimed the restrictions are unconstitutional and breach various Health Acts, the European Convention of Human Rights and the European Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Aer Lingus, a notice party to the case, supported Ryanair’s action. It was Aer Lingus’s case that separate from Covid-19, the measures have had a serious and detrimental effect on its business and the Irish aviation in general.

The State parties, in opposing the action, argued the measures are not mandatory and are advisory in nature. It said the measures introduced by the Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic do not impose a legal restriction on travel in and out of the country.

With the exception of regulations brought in earlier this year under the 1947 Health Act, the Government has not adopted any binding health measures regulating international travel as part of the response to the Covid-19 situation.

The State said the Covid-19 travel advisory notice in relation to non-essential travel is necessary, proportionate and transparent. The measures are designed to deal with what is a global health emergency, it also said.

The State respondents also claimed that Ryanair has no legal basis to bring its challenge against the measures, that the courts cannot intervene with this advice and that Ryanair’s proceedings are moot or pointless.