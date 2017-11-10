RSA warns of potential for mudslides and flooding on roads

A yellow rainfall warning over Friday and Saturday could expose motorists to dangers such as mudslides and flooding, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned.

A warning for rainfall accumulations of up to 50mm is in effect for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry for 24 hours from 6pm this evening, with lesser amounts of between 30-40mm expected for Offaly, Limerick and Tipperary over the same period.

The authority has asked members of the public to check for national and local weather updates before making journeys, and to be aware of any flooding or treacherous conditions along their intended routes prior to departure.

It issued the following advice on driving in inclement conditions:

Allow for extra stopping distance on wet roads

Be cognisant of additional spray from HGVs

Allow reasonable clearance for cyclists and motorcyclists

Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning on roads with higher speed limits

Check tyres and replace them if the thread depth is below 3mm

Use dipped headlights where visibility is poor

The RSA gave specific instructions for driving in flood situations such as not driving through flood waters, gradually applying the brakes to dry them out if you happen to go through water, and watch out for mudslides, washed out roads, burst mains and fallen electricity wires.

Pedestrians and cyclists are urged to wear reflective clothing and to use footpaths, or to walk in the direction of traffic where none are available.

Most areas are expecting to get a drenching over the coming days however winds should be slack, with relatively mild top temperatures for this time of year of up to 12 degrees.

The advice comes after three people, including two motorists, were killed by falling trees as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia swept over Ireland last month, although this weekend’s weather event is not expected to be as severe.

Scattered showers will affect coastal fringes in Connacht and Ulster over Saturday night but it should remain mostly dry, and temperatures will take a severe dip on Sunday with lowest overnight values of -2 degrees expected in midland and northern areas bringing a widespread frost.

The outlook remains changeable for the early part of next week with patchy rain and drizzle predicted for most parts.