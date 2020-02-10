Ross appoints panel to hear airport charges challenge

Senior counsel Eoin McCullough will chair a panel that will hear Dublin Airport’s challenge to a controversial ruling by regulators that it slash passenger charges.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR), which sets the fees Dublin Airport charges airlines for passengers, ruled in October that the airport should cut the levy to an average of €7.87 a-head over the five years to 2024, a reduction of around 15 per cent.

Outgoing Minister for Transport Shane Ross confirmed on Monday that he has appointed a panel to hear an appeal by the airport’s owner, DAA, against the ruling, which the State company argues threatens its ability to fund a much-needed €2 billion expansion.

Mr McCullough, who has been a barrister for 35 years, will chair the panel. Hannah Nixon, outgoing head of the UK’s payment systems’ regulator and aviation expert Andrew Charlton will join Mr McCullough.

The trio must complete their work by May. The panel can confirm the CAR’s ruling or refer it back to the regulator for review, according to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.