Rose Hynes to remain as Shannon Group chairwoman for another year

Shannon Group chairwoman Rose Hynes will remain in the post for a year after the Government extended her contract.

Ms Hynes was due to step down on Wednesday, August 28th, when her five-year term as chairwoman of the group that owns Shannon Airport was due to expire.

However, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, this month extended her contract at the State company for another year.

Mr Ross’s department has not formally announced the extension, but officials confirmed the news yesterday.

Shannon Group is responsible for the airport, free zone, commercial properties and a heritage business that includes Bunratty and Malahide castles.

The Government established the company in 2013 after the airport became independent, while remaining in State ownership, leaving Cork and Dublin airports under DAA’s control.

Shannon Group’s former chief executive, Matthew Thomas, left earlier this year. His deputy, Mary Considine, is now acting chief executive.

The airport is likely to lose passengers this year, partly as a result of Norwegian Air axing its Irish transatlantic services.

However, Shannon Airport handled 1.86 million passengers last year, an increase of 6 per cent on 2017.