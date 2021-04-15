Richard Branson sells 9% of Virgin Galactic stake for $150m

Billionaire Richard Branson sold about $150 million in shares of his space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings, cutting his stake by about 9 per cent.

Mr Branson (70) remains the company’s largest holder with a stake of about 24 per cent through an investment vehicle, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This is his first sale since the middle of 2020, when he offloaded more than $400 million-worth to raise funds for his ailing travel business.

The stock has tumbled 55 per cent from a February closing peak of $59.41. Delays of a test flight and Branson’s own trip to space have sapped investor enthusiasm. Another large holder, chairman Chamath Palihapitiya, sold $213 million in stock last month. – Bloomberg