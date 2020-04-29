Revenues at Dalata tumble as coronavirus pandemic continues

Covid-19 has sent revenues tumbling at Dalata Hotels, the group will tell shareholders at a meeting on Wednesday.

In a statement, Dalata chairman, John Hennessy, said that in the first three months of the year, the pandemic knocked 24.3 per cent off revenues the group earns from booking its rooms in Dublin, 14 per cent around the rest of Ireland and 18 per cent in Britain.

Earnings for the first quarter of this year were €17.7 million, Mr Hennessy noted.

“These figures include two months of normal trading before the effects of the global pandemic were first felt in our business,” he said.

“Our results for subsequent periods will reflect the fact that currently our hotels are either temporarily closed or operating at significantly reduced capacities in line with guidelines issued by the Irish and UK governments,” Mr Hennessy added.

Dalata is holding its annual general meeting by conference call on Wednesday. Dalata will publish results of the votes after the meeting.