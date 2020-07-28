Revenue will not oppose CityJet survival scheme, High Court told

The Revenue Commissioners will not oppose an application for High Court approval for a survival scheme for the regional airline CityJet, the court has heard.

During a brief hearing on Tuesday, Mr Justice Michael Quinn heard the Revenue has obtained clarification from the airline’s court-appointed examiner on what it regards as important issues.

The examiner, Kieran Wallace of KPMG, is recommending the scheme, which has the support of the majority of the airline’s creditors, be approved at a hearing later this week.

The judge welcomed the clarification regarding Revenue’s position.

Last April, the airline sought protection of the court claiming it was insolvent due to financial difficulties which were exacerbated after its fleet of over 30 aircraft was grounded due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The impact of the pandemic interrupted a planned merger with another airline and a proposed private restructure of the company, it claimed.

It has debts of €500m and, at the time of entering the examinership process, had a net deficit of liabilities over assets on a going concern basis of €186m.