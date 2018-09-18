Revenue warns Airbnb hosts they are liable for tax

Revenue is writing to around 12,000 Airbnb hosts warning them that they are liable to pay tax on cash earned from letting their properties to visitors.

Airbnb has provided tax authorities with details of residents in the Republic who have used its site to let rooms, apartments or houses to tourists and other visitors.

Revenue confirmed that it has begun writing to 12,000 hosts pointing out that it has received the information from the multi-national accommodation sharing website.

“We would like to remind you of your obligation to tell Revenue about this income,” the letter states.

Revenue adds that if the recipient has made a “correct and complete” tax return, they need take no further action.

However, it warns that if the person has earned income from Airbnb and not told the Revene or submitted an incorrect tax return, “your will need to correct your tax affairs”.

Revenue’s statement confirmed that Airbnb provided it with details of people who let space to visitors during 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“It is standard Revenue practice to constantly monitor new and emerging risk,” the tax authorities’ statement says.

“Revenue is alert to the risks posed by on-line business in all its forms including the provision of short-term accommodation.”

The statement adds that Revenue supports voluntary compliance by providing a service that makes it easy for taxpayers to meet their obligations.

Revenue also points out that the vast majority of taxpayers are fully compliant.