Revenue growth at Club Travel falls below expectations

Revenue growth at the Club Travel group fell below expectation last yeq r with the hot summer cited as the reason.

Accounts show that higher costs at Club Travel Holdings resulted in pre-tax profits declining by 14 per cent to €4.08 million.

Revenues increased by 5 per cent from €145.5 million to €152.34 million in the 12 months to the end of October last.

Club Travel director Colman Burke said on Monday that 2018 “was a solid performance, although growth was below expectations, which arose from the good weather in Summer 2018, resulting in a large drop in late holiday bookings”.

“Otherwise, we are happy with 2018 turnover given we are in a highly competitive market segment.”

Club Travel is the Government’s travel agent.

“Like all other businesses, costs and especially employment costs are rising, with pressure from customers on fees, ” Mr Burke said.

The increased costs included a spend on General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance and Mr Burke said that this came to around €100,000 last year and he said “however this was largely a once-off item”.

Numbers employed increased from 194 to 200 with staff costs increasing from €6.93 million to €7.44 million.

The group’s balance sheet remains very strong with cash of €56 million.

At the end of October last, the group had shareholder funds of €54 million that included accumulated profits of €40.6 million. The group paid dividends of €536,152 .