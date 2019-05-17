Revenue at Irish Ferries owner up 6.1% but Brexit bites

Revenue at the owner of Irish Ferries rose by 6.1 per cent in the first four months of 2019 compared with the same period last year, but the company said Brexit had a negative impact on UK bookings.

Irish Continental Group (ICG) issued a trading update on Friday which covered carryings for the year to date to May 11th and financial information for the first four months of 2019.

Consolidated group revenue in the period was €102.3 million, which was an increase of 6.1 per cent compared with last year. Net debt at the end of April was €88.4 million compared with €80.3 million at December 31st, 2018.

The company pointed out that ICG’s revenue is weighted towards the summer period due to the seasonality of tourism carryings. Fuel costs were impacted by higher global fuel prices compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

In terms of its ferry division, total revenues recorded in the period to April 30th amounted to €51.7 million (including intra-division charter income), which was a 1.1 per cent decrease on the prior year.

The decrease was principally due to lower tourism volumes resulting from the planned suspension of fastcraft services on the Dublin to Holyhead route in the period up to March 14th, partially offset through increased freight volumes.

For the year to May 11th, Irish Ferries carried 95,000 cars, a decrease of 8.5 per cent on the previous year. ICG said it was a “seasonally less significant period for tourism”.

Freight carryings were 109,500 roll on/roll off units, which was an increase of 6.6 per cent compared with 2018.

ICG said the planned suspension of fastcraft sailings in the off-peak season was the primary reason for reduced tourism carrying in the period.

In addition, the proposed withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union had “some negative impact” on UK passenger bookings in the lead up to the proposed exit date of March 29th.

“The recent agreement between the Irish and British government to continue and formalise the common travel area whatever the outcome of the UK withdrawal negotiations is a positive development,” said the trading update.

In terms of its container and terminal division, total revenues recorded in the period to April 30th amounted to €53.2 million, which was a 13.7 per cent increase on the prior year.

This increase was driven by volumes, increased fuel surcharge against increased fuel costs and additional ancillary revenues.

For the year to May 11th, container freight volumes shipped were up 8.9 per cent on the previous year. Units handled at ICG’s terminals in Dublin and Belfast increased 7.5 per cent year on year to 119,600 lifts.

The WB Yeats delivered in December 2018 commenced sailings on January 22nd, initially on the Dublin to Holyhead route before switching to the Dublin to France service during March, swapping with the Epsilon.

The Dublin Swift also recommenced sailings on the Dublin to Holyhead fastcraft service during March.

On April 4th, the company took delivery of the container vessel Thetis D, built in 2009. The vessel has been on charter to a third party since acquisition. This increases the ICG owned container fleet to five vessels.

On April 11th, the company announced it entered into a hire purchase agreement for the sale of the vessel Oscar Wilde to buyers MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA for an agreed consideration of €28.9 million, payable in instalments over six years.

The vessel was delivered to the buyer on April 25th.

At Belfast Port where the company operates the sole container terminal at Victoria Terminal Three, a six year extension to the current service concession agreement has been concluded with Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

The arrangement will now extend to September 2026 with an option to extend at the discretion of the harbour commissioners for a further three years to 2029.