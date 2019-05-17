Revenue and passenger numbers up at Easyjet

Revenue and passenger numbers at budget carrier Easyjet have increased, but the airline said Brexit uncertainty means the outlook for the second half of the year is “more cautious” on fears for consumer demand.

In its interim results for the six months ending March 31st, published on Friday, Easyjet said passenger numbers increased by 4.9 million (13.3 per cent) to 41.6 million.

Capacity increased by 14.5 per cent principally due to annualising of new operations in Berlin. Easyjet grew its existing network capacity by 7 per cent.

Load factor decreased by 1 per cent to 90.1 per cent mainly as a result of building loads in Berlin.

Total revenue increased by 7.3 per cent to £2.3 billion from £2.2 billion the year before due to capacity growth and a foreign exchange benefit.

Total revenue per seat at the airline decreased by 6.3 per cent to £50.71. Headline cost per seat increased by 3.9 per cent to £56.66 as a result of fuel price increases, the impact of foreign exchange, underlying cost inflation, as well as the impact of drones at Gatwick in December.

Headline loss before tax was £275 million compared with a loss of £18 million the year before. This reflected the above revenue and cost drivers, Easyjet’s normal seasonality, as well as increased volume of capacity.

Drones at Gatwick cost the airline about £10 million due to customer welfare costs. The incident affected around 82,000 customers and led to more than 400 flights being cancelled.

On Brexit, Easyjet said it ensured it was prepared for the initial withdrawal date of March 29th.

Legislation securing flying rights is now in place between the EU and the UK which includes a six month grace period on ownership in the event of a hard Brexit.

“The effect of this, Easyjet’s internal actions and the UK’s reciprocal actions are that Easyjet will be able to maintain its schedules between the EU and the UK,” it said.

“This legislation also allows airlines whose ownership structure is affected by Brexit a six month period to comply with applicable EU ownership and control requirements following a no deal Brexit, provided that an airline submits an acceptable remedial plan.

“Easyjet’s EU (excluding UK) ownership is 49.6 per cent at April 30th. Easyjet would expect to make use of this six month period if required and has already made the relevant applications under the legislation.

“Macroeconomic uncertainty and many unanswered questions surrounding Brexit have together driven weaker customer demand in the market, such that we have seen softness in ticket yields in the UK and across Europe.”

Easyjet said that because of this uncertainty, its outlook for the remainder of the year is now more cautious and the Brexit delay “may continue to adversely impact consumer demand”.

In terms of outlook, Easyjet said its headline profit before tax expectations for the year remain unchanged and in line with market expectations.

Easyjet chief executive Johan Lundgren said he was pleased with the results given the tough trading conditions.

“Cost control remains a major priority for Easyjet,” he said. “Our focus is on efficiency and on innovation through data and we are on track to deliver more than £100 million in cost savings during 2019.

“We have invested in the operation by doubling our standby aircraft and changed our schedules so that even though the external operating environment over the summer is not set to improve, we plan to alleviate the impact on our customers.”