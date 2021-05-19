Republic should axe ‘repressive’ Covid quarantines, says Willie Walsh

The Republic should axe its “repressive” and “dangerous” Covid-19 hotel quarantine rules, former airline chief, Willie Walsh, told politicians on Wednesday.

Mr Walsh, former chief executive of Aer Lingus owner, International Airlines’ Group and now director general of the International Air Transport Association, said he was disappointed with the Republic’s tough travel restrictions.

“The quarantine arrangements put in place are repressive and should be removed,” Mr Walsh told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks.

“This is particularly dangerous for a country like Ireland, where the message being sent is that we don’t want people travelling into the country.”

The Irishman noted that other EU countries did not have similar restrictions to the Republic.