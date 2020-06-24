Republic playing ‘catch-up’ with EU moves to end travel bans – Ryanair

The Republic is playing catch up with the EU’s move to end Covid-19 travel bans and needs to “get on with it”, according to Ryanair executive, Eddie Wilson.

Mr Wilson, chief executive of the group’s biggest airline, Ryanair Designated Activity Company, said on Wednesday that the Government needs to act on calls from a State-appointed task force to end travel restrictions by July 1st.

“We are playing catch-up with the rest of the European Union and need to get on with it,” he said.

He pointed out that the EU Commission published recommendations designed to restart air travel, grounded in the bloc since March, last May that other member states were following. “What’s different about us?” Mr Wilson asked.

The airline boss warned that anything indicating the Republic was not open for business threatened to damage the recovery from the economic damage inflicted by Covid lockdowns.

Mr Wilson dismissed as meaningless Government plans to allow air travel only with countries with similarly low rates of coronavirus infection, dubbed air bridges by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Retaliatory moves

He argued that this would result in travel being allowed from one member state while barring it from another, which could potentially spark retaliatory moves against the Republic from those countries from which travel is barred.

The Government’s Aviation Recovery Task Force, made up of industry, employee and State representatives, called this week for the Republic to lift restrictions by July 1st.

Its report also recommends that the State introduce a safe flying code that follows steps outlined jointly by the European Aviation Safety Agency and the European Centre for Disease Control.

Mr Wilson noted that the task force, whose members included Ryanair commercial director, David O’Brien, represented all sides of the aviation industry, including airlines, airports and unions.