Republic now Europe’s most ‘disconnected state’, committee told

The Republic is the EU’s most disconnected state following 15 months of Government Covid travel bans, politicians heard on Wednesday.

Dr Niamh Power, director of V1 Medical, which provides Covid tests to airline and shipping companies, pointed out that the Republic was an “outlier” in not allowing rapid antigen screening for travel.

“Ireland is now the most disconnected country in Europe and Dublin is the most disconnected city, according to Eurocontrol,” Dr Power told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks.

Committee member, independent TD, Michael Lowry, criticised chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan’s ongoing opposition to antigen testing.

Mr Lowry argued that the CMO and his staff should be quizzed on their opposition to quicker, cheaper, antigen tests for travel.

“They must be given the opportunity in public to explain their rationale and their decision to ignore scientific evidence,” he said.

Yet to hear

Dr Power said that V1 Medical and other companies providing Covid tests for travel had yet to hear from Government what role they will play in implementing the EU digital Covid certificate.

She said that she had spoken to several organisations, including one of the Republic’s biggest travel medicine practices and one of the larger companies providing tests at Dublin Airport, and the Government had not contacted them.

The Government has pledged to introduce the certificate, meant to restore freedom of movement in the bloc, on July 19th, as part of its plan to reopen travel.