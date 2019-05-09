Regulators seek to cut Dublin Airport charges by 15 per cent

Regulators want Dublin Airport to cut the passenger charges it levies on airlines to €7.50 a head from €8.81 from next year.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR), which determines Dublin Airport’s passenger charges, proposes reducing the current levy cent in a consultation paper published on Thursday.

In a statement, the commission says that it “proposes a maximum price of €7.50 per passenger in each of the years from 2020 to 2024”.

The CAR points out that this 15 per cent lower than the 2019 price cap of €8.81 per passenger.

The proposal could spark a row with Dublin Airport owner, State company, DAA, which plans to spend €1.8 billion on extending its facilities to cope with up to 40 million passengers.

DAA has said it can pay for the project without increasing its current charges, but is likely to reject any reduction in its prices.

Benefit passengers

Commissioner Cathy Mannion predicted that the proposed cut would benefit passengers through lower air fares and allow the airport to provide them with a quality services.

“It allows Dublin Airport deliver key pieces of national infrastructure, which will facilitate a significant increase in the capacity of the airport,” Ms Mannion said.

Ms Mannion emphasised that the paper was meant only to begin consultation and was not a final decision on charges.

DAA, airlines and other interested parties have two months to submit their responses.

The commission will then spend three months considering these before finally setting the charges for the 2020–2024 period.