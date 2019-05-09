Regulators seek to cut Dublin Airport charges by 15 per cent

Regulators want Dublin Airport to cut the passenger charges it levies on airlines to €7.50 a head from €8.81 from next year.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR), which determines Dublin Airport’s passenger charges, proposes reducing the current levy cent in a consultation paper published on Thursday.

In a statement, the commission says that it “proposes a maximum price of €7.50 per passenger in each of the years from 2020 to 2024”.

The CAR points out that this 15 per cent lower than the 2019 price cap of €8.81 per passenger.

However, Dalton Philips, chief executive of Dublin Airport owner, State company DAA, branded the proposal “flawed” arguing that it was not passengers’, airlines nor the economy’s best interest.

DAA plans to spend €1.8 billion exrtending its facilities to handle 40 million travellers, but has based this proposal on not increasing its charges past last year’s price of €9.65.

“The most pressing issue at Dublin Airport isn’t our charges, which are already low, it’s about investing for Ireland’s long-term future and CAR’s proposal won’t allow us to do that,” he warned.

Benefit passengers

Commissioner Cathy Mannion predicted that the proposed cut would benefit passengers through lower air fares and allow the airport to provide them with a quality services.

“It allows Dublin Airport deliver key pieces of national infrastructure, which will facilitate a significant increase in the capacity of the airport,” Ms Mannion said.

Ms Mannion emphasised that the paper was meant only to begin consultation and was not a final decision on charges.

DAA, airlines and other interested parties have two months to submit their responses.

The commission will then spend three months considering these before finally setting the charges for the 2020–2024 period.