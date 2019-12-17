Regional airports to share €3.7m in taxpayers’ cash

Three regional airports will share €3.7 million in taxpayers’ cash to help cover their running costs, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, confirmed on Tuesday.

Mr Ross’s latest subsidy will bring to more than €14 million the total given to regional airports this year by the Government.

Donegal, Kerry and Knock regional airports will split a €3.7 million contribution to their running costs under a Government funding programme, Mr Ross said.

He pointed out that the Government has already given €10.4 million to the same three local airports this year for capital spending, that is, to invest their facilities.

Government aviation strategy and the national development plan, recognise regional airports’ importance, Mr Ross noted.

The minister added that the Government has pledged to give €72 million to regional airports up to 2027.