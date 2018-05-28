Regional airports share €3.85m in State funding

Regional airports will share almost €4 million in State cash this year to boost safety and security.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross pledged on Monday to provide Donegal, Kerry and Knock, Co Mayo, airports with grants for capital spending.

Mr Ross said that he would allocate a total of €3.85 million to the three airports. Donegal will receive €326,700, Kerry will get €1.2 million, and Knock will get the biggest grant, €2.3 million.

The Minister pointed out that the Government committed in Project 2040 to continue supporting safety- and security-related developments at regional airports.

“The grant allocations announced today underpin this commitment,” Mr Ross said.

His department has hired accountants Ernst & Young to review future options for Waterford Airport, which has no scheduled services. The firm is due to finish its work in June.