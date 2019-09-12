Red Cow Hotel to spend €20m on 128-bed extension

The Red Cow Moran Hotel plans to spend €20 million on 128-bed, five-storey extension after gaining permission from An Bord Pleanála. When complete, the family-run hotel will have 443 rooms. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

Communications director for the business, Tracey Moran said: “We are delighted with the decision and excited by the prospect of starting the next phase in the transformation of the Red Cow Moran Hotel.”

Ms Moran, one of five Moran family members involved in the business, said the hotel is trading well this year.

“We are meeting our targets.”