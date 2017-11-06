Rail passengers face second day of strikes on Tuesday

Tens of thousands of rail passengers have been advised to source alternative transport tomorrow as the second day of planned Irish Rail strikes looms.

For the second time in a week no rail services will operate across the country as workers continue their dispute with management over a pay claim.

Unions have insisted on a pay rise of 3.75 per cent for members, but the company has so far held out for a lower increase of 1.75 per cent with productivity measures attached.

Talks between the parties have not reconvened since breaking down in the middle of October, and three further strike days are scheduled for Tuesday 14th November, the day of Ireland’s home World Cup playoff tie with Denmark, Thursday 23rd November and Friday 8th December, which is traditionally a busy Christmas shopping day.

Irish Rail has warned customers that it cannot provide alternative transport arrangements due to the scale of stoppages, and said tickets will not be accepted by other transport operators as often happens in cases of limited service disruptions.

The company will hand out refunds for cancelled services seven days prior to the scheduled departure date for those who book online, and customers who purchase monthly and annual tickets can also apply for refunds for the days affected.

Refund forms are available at train stations for people who have physically purchased tickets for cancelled services.

Over 150,000 journeys are set to be affected by the industrial action.

Management of Irish Rail said the strikes are regrettable, and that employees stand to lose an average of €1,200 in income over the five days.

The company warned that its own “precarious finances” will be further imperilled by the action, and that this will reduce its ability to meet a pay claim.

In a pamphlet distributed across trains today, the National Bus and Rail Union reiterated its contention that a pay rise is warranted after 10 years of wage stagnation for Irish Rail employees.

It also made reference to the possibility of further strikes being announced over the Christmas period, describing such a course of action as “the nuclear option”.