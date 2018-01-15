Q&A: what’s happening with Ryanair’s new baggage policy?

What’s all this about Ryanair changing its baggage policy?

The airline has introduced a system from today whereby passengers will have to pay €5 or £5 for priority boarding if they want to bring a wheelie bag or other large carry-on bag into the cabin.

Why is Ryanair making this change?

The airline has said it wants to reduce the number of flight delays caused by too many customers arriving at the gate with two carry-on bags.

So will I still be able to take two pieces of cabin baggage on board?

Yes, but you will have to pay for priority boarding. If you opt to do so, you can bring one normal (55cm x 40cm x 20cm) bag and one small (35cm x 20cm x 20cm) bag into the cabin.

What if I don’t want to shell out the extra fiver?

If you don’t pay for priority boarding, you’ll have to put your bigger (wheelie) cabin bag in the hold, but this will be free of charge.

How are they going to sort all that out?

There will be two queues at the gate: one for priority customers and one for non-priority customers. New boarding passes have been redesigned to clearly show whether a customer should queue in the priority or non-priority queue.

Fair enough. How do I become a priority customer?

You can select it when making your booking. It can also be added via the Ryanair app for up to 30 minutes before the scheduled flight departure time, but it costs €/£6.

Are there any other changes I should know about?

Yes, there are also changes to the permitted weight and cost of checked luggage. The 15kg bag will increase to 20kg.

What about the cost?

The 20kg bag will be reduced in price to €/£25 at the time of booking only. Checked-in bags added after the time of booking or made at the airport will cost €/£40.

I see what they’ve done there. Are there any more charges?

There is a €/£10 supplement at Easter, Christmas and on longer routes during the peak summer months. The airline said this was to reflect the increased handling costs of significant additional checked bags during these busy periods.

Where can I find the routes where the supplement applies?

These routes will be highlighted on the website and in the app.

If I don’t want to pay for priority, will I be able to check my normal cabin bag at the check-in desk instead of the boarding gate?

No, all cabin bags must be brought to the boarding gate where the bigger one will be placed in the hold, free of charge.

What if I refuse?

Ryanair has said you will not be allowed to travel and you won’t get your money back.

What about bookings before the new policy was implemented?

The new policy applies to all bookings.

I have an infant. Can I still bring a changing bag on board?

Yes. A small (5kg) baby bag may be carried if you have an infant.

What if I have a waiver for medical items? Can I still take them onboard?

Yes, subject to contacting Ryanair’s special assistance line in advance and complying with any requirements they have.