Profits at Ryanair soar by 10% to €1.5bn in 2018

Profits at Ryanair rose 10per cent to € 1.45 billion in the 12 months ended March 31 2018, figures released on Monday show.

The airline said that Revenues for the period – its financial year – climbed 8 per cent to € 7.15 from € 6.65 during the corresponding 12 months in 2016/17.

Profits after tax climbed 10 per cent to € 1.45 billion from € 1.32 billion.

Ryanair grew despite turbulence caused by a rostering failure that forced it to cancel flights in the autumn and unrest that prompted it to agree to recognise trade unions.

However, the airline warned that profits for the current financial year could fall to between € 1.25 billion and € 1.35 billion as lower fares and higher fuel costs eat into margins.

Ryanair’s shares earned and average of € 1.215 each during the period, compared with €1.053 last year. Its margins remained unchanged at 20 per cent.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “We are pleased to report a 10 per cent increase in profits, with an unchanged net margin of 20 per cent, despite a 3 per cent fall in air fares, during a year of overcapacity in Europe, leading to a weaker fare environment, rising fuel prices and the recovery from our September 2017 rostering management failure.”

Mr O’Leary warned that Ryanair’s outlook for the current year was on the pessimistic side of cautious.

The airline believes passenger numbers will grow 7 per cent to 139 million and that it will 95 per cent of the seats on its craft.

“Unit costs this year will rise 9 per cent due to higher staff and oil prices which will, when adjusted for volume growth, add more than €400 million to our fuel bill,” he said.

“Ex-fuel unit cost will rise by up to 6 per cent as we annualise pilot and cabin crew pay increases, and invest in our business and our systems to facilitate a six-year growth plan to 600 million aircraft and 200 million guests.”

Mr O’Leary said that Ryanair planned to restrict non-EU shareholders’ voting rights in order to prepare the airline for a hard Brexit in March 2019.

He argued that despite a view that the EU and UK would agree an 18-month Brexit transition period from next March, Ryanair believed it was best to plan for a hard British exit from the bloc.

“In these circumstances, it is likely that our UK shareholders will be treated as non-EU and this could potentially affect Ryanair’s licensing and flight rights,” he said.

He explained that the company would have to restrict non-EU backers’ voting rights to ensure that it remained owned and controlled by EU shareholders at all times in order to comply with its licences.

EU law requires all airlines registered in member states to be majority owned by shareholders based in the bloc.

Ryanair grew passenger numbers by 9 per cent to 130 million during the financial year.

On average they paid €39.40 for their tickets, 3 per cent less than during the 2017 financial year.