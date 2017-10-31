Profits at Ryanair advance by 11% to €1.3bn

Profits at Ryanair grew 11 per cent to € 1.3 billion in the six months ended September 30th, figures released on Tuesday show.

The airline, hit by a controversy over flight cancellations in September, reported that revenues rose 7 per cent to € 4.4 billion during the period from € 4.1 billion over the same period last year.

Profit after tax grew 11 per cent to € 1.3 billion from €1.2 billion, during the six-month period, which is the first half of its financial year.

Ryanair flew 72.1 million passengers, also 11 per cent more than the 64.8 million that travelled with it in the six months to September 30 2015.

The company confirmed that the cost of cancelling flights up to March next year, hitting around 700,000 customers, will come to € 25 million.

Problems with rostering pilots forced the carrier to cancel flights and then slow the rate at which it planned to grow through the winter.

Chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said that it has re-booked the overwhelming majority of affected passengers on alternative flights or compensated them.

He also said that the cost of proposed pay increases for pilots, and recruiting and training new ones, will come to € 45 million.

Mr O’Leary noted that Ryanair saw no reason to change its guidance that profits for the 12 months ended March 31 will be between € 1.4 billion and € 1.5 billion.

However, he cautioned that this depended heavily on close-in bookings for the second half of the year, the absence of any security threats, air-traffic control strikes or negative developments related to the UK’s planned exit from the EU.

“These strong first-half results reinforce the robust nature of Ryanair’s low-far, pan-European growth model even during a period which suffered material failure in our pilot rostering function in early September,” Mr O’Leary said.