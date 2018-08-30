Profits at Irish Ferries owner almost halve

Profits at ferry company Irish Continental Group (ICG) almost halved to €29.7 million in the six months ended June 30, the latest figures show.

ICG said on Thursday that revenue grew slightly to €157.2 million from €156.1 million in the first half of the year.

Profit before tax fell 46 per cent to €29.7 million from €47.5 million during the same period last year.

Earnings per share fell 33 per cent to 15.3 cent in the six months ended June 30 from 22.8 cent in the first half of 2017.

Total equity rose 55 per cent in the period to €240.3 million from €191.3 on June 30 last year.

Chairman John McGuckan acknowledged that cancellations due to delays in the delivery of its new ferry the WB Yeats and technical problems with its flagship, The Ulysses meant summer trading had been difficult.

“I am pleased to report a resilient performance in the first six months of the financial year with growth in revenue of 0.7 per cent to €157.2 million,” he said.

He added that earnings fell €3.5 million primarily due to reduced chartering income as a result of the sale of vessels the Kaitaki and Jonathan Swift.