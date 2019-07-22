Profits at Irish arm of Trailfinders rise 9%

Revenues at the Irish arm of Trailfinders last year increased by 9 per cent to £82.6 million (€91.87million).

Pre-tax profits at the spcialist travel group declined marginally to £32.5 million in the 12 months to the end of February .

Group revenues totalled £813.5 million and Irish revenues represent 10 per cent of the total.

The company said that 2018/19 “was another exceptionally good trading year” where the business enjoyed a record turnover.

The group made charitable donations of £10 million to the Mike Gooley Trailfinders Charity during the year.

The company was established by the former SAS man Mike Gooley in 1970 with a staff of four. The Mike Gooley Trailfinders Charity’s objectives are to support Medical Research, Community Projects and Armed Forces veteran organisations.

The firm operates outlets in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.