Press Up launches legal action against insurer RSA

Press Up Entertainment, the fast growing hospitality group, has launched legal action against an insurer in relation to business interruption insurance.

The Paddy McKillen Jr controlled company, which owns a plethora of hotels, bars, restaurants, cinemas, and nightclubs, has launched the legal action through a subsidiary which controls the Devlin Hotel, a hotel in Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

Sources close to the company said it has had to resort to legal action as a result of non-payment of business interruption insurance. Business across the country have sought payment under this head of insurance as the Covid-19 pandemic forced all but essential businesses to close their doors.

Premier Dale Limited, trading as the Devlin Hotel, is the plaintiff in the case with RSA Insurance Ireland DAC, trading as RSA, and Arachas Corporate Brokers Ltd both named defendants.

Press Up declined to comment while both RSA and Arachas have been contacted for comment.