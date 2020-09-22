Premier Inn owner Whitbread may cut nearly 6,000 jobs
Company says 18% of workforce may go as demand expected to remain low
Premier Inn owner Whitbread said it expects to cut 18% of its total workforce. Photograph: iStock
Premier Inn-owner Whitbread said on Tuesday it could cut up to 6,000 jobs in its hotel and restaurant business as it expects demand to remain at lower levels in the short to medium term.
The company said the potential job cuts represent 18 per cent of its total workforce and expects a significant proportion of the layoffs to be voluntary. – Reuters