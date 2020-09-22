Premier Inn owner Whitbread may cut nearly 6,000 jobs

Premier Inn-owner Whitbread said on Tuesday it could cut up to 6,000 jobs in its hotel and restaurant business as it expects demand to remain at lower levels in the short to medium term.

The company said the potential job cuts represent 18 per cent of its total workforce and expects a significant proportion of the layoffs to be voluntary.

Total sales for Whitbread’s UK and international businesses plunged 76.8 per cent for the six months ended August 27th, as the company dealt with hotel and restaurant closures due to coronavirus curbs. The company said UK accommodation sales performance has been ahead of the market since reopening and it has seen strong demand in tourist locations, while demand remained subdued in metropolitan areas and London. The owner of restaurant and pub chains such as Beefeater, Brewers Fayre and Bar + Block, which said last month it will cut around 15 per cent to 20 per cent of its head office roles, added it was close to completing the process. – Reuters