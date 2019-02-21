Prem Group offers hotels access to coach and group tours

International hotel manager Prem Group has launched a business to sell coach tours and group bookings to independent hotels across Ireland and Britain.

The company, which owns Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry, launched the Trinity Hotel Groups brand on Thursday. For a set annual fee, the company will field enquiries from tour operators and sell rooms for independent hotels.

Prem Group chief executive Jim Murphy said the company established the brand because independent hotels couldn’t reach potential lucrative coach and group business arriving from North America.

“Dublin is often seen as too expensive for coach tour business, but we can show operators that value can be found in smaller cities and towns,” he added.

Last year the business, which formerly traded under the Trinity Hospitality brand, placed over €9 million worth of group business into partner hotels.

Mary Daly, the brand’s manager, noted that the group and coach tour segment of the market can be difficult to reach for many hotel owners.

“We spend up to six months of the year travelling abroad meeting tour operators and have built up great relationships with these operators,” Ms Daly said.

Prem Group is the parent to multiple business units, including Prem Hospitality which owns, leases and manages more than 50 hotels.

Other hotels it owns in the Republic include the Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort in Co Wicklow, the Osprey Hotel in Co Kildare and the Aspect Hotel in Co Kilkenny.