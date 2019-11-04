Preferred boarding and seat selection helps boost Ryanair revenues

Preferred boarding and the option to select a seat helped revenue at Ryanair rise 11 per cent in the first half of its financial year to €5.39 billion, the airline said on Monday.

However, due to concerns going into the winter season, the company has narrowed its full year profit guidance to between €800 million and €900 million, a change from the previous range of between €750 million and €950 million.

Ryanair flagged that ancillary revenue jumped 28 per cent to €1.65 billion in the six months to the end of September as more guests chose to pay for added extras, something which compensated for the 5 per cent increase in scheduled sales which was dented by weak demand in the UK and overcapacity in Germany and Austria.

The budget airline faced increasing costs in the quarter, with its fuel bill rising 22 per cent to €1.59 billion on the back of both higher prices and traffic growth. The Boeing Max debacle has also had an affect on Ryanair which has had to endure higher maintenance costs as older aircraft remain in the fleet on account of the Boeing Max delivery delays.

Gamechanger

Those new, fuel efficient aircraft are now expected to be delivered by March or April next year at the earliest and while Ryanair flags these aircraft as a “gamechanger”, the slow delivery will hurt its growth rate, it said.

The Michael O’Leary led company transported 85.7 million passengers in the second quarter, an 11 per cent increase on the same period last year. During the first half of the year it posted net profit of €1.15 billion.

But its outlook for the rest of the year “remains cautious”, it said in a statement. “We try to avoid the unreliable optimism of some competitors.”

With passenger numbers expected to rise 8 per cent to 153 million, the airline anticipates a “slightly better fare environment than last year”. That, however, “remains sensitive to any market uncertainty such as a no deal Brexit”.