Pre-tax profits triple at Portmarnock hotel and golf resort

Pre-tax profits at the the firm which operates Portmarnock hotel and golf resort more than tripled to €372,000 last year.

This follows revenues at the Kennedy Wilson owned resort increasing by 16 per cent f to €11.17 million in the 12 months to the end of December last.

Kennedy Wilson recently put the north Dublin property up for sale with a guide price of €50 million after purchasing the property for €27 million in 2014.

The pre-tax profits recorded by resorts holding company, KW Portmarnock Ops Ltd, jumped from €121,000 to €372,000 as the company had no interest charges last year compared to charges of €236,000 in 2017.

The company’s operating profits increased marginally from €357,000 to €372,000 .

The Dublin resort has upgrades its bedrooms, banqueting and conference facilities

A new spa and enhanced golf experience were also added as part of the hotel’s €5 million refurbishment programme.

The directors’ report said that following the completion of the programme in 2017, the resort “continues to increase revenue and achieve higher profits”.

The directors said they remain confident that the trading position of the resort will continue to improve over the medium to long term.

The accounts make reference to the property being put up for sale stating that “in May 2019, an international campaign was launched to bring the resort to market”.

Staff numbers e totalled 154 with costs increasing from €3.97 million to €4.57 million.

The profit takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €432,000 while operating lease payments increased from €1.2 million to €1.8 million.

On the risks facing the company, the directors said the company is dependent on the number of tourists visiting Dublin and the hotel industry is highly competitive, especially with Brexit related uncertainty likely to impact the tourist, leisure and business sectors.