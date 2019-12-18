Pre-tax profits jumps more than fivefold at Lough Eske

Pre-tax profits increased more than fivefold at Lough Eske Castle hotel in Co Donegal last year. The five-star hotel, part of Pat Doherty’s Harcourt Developments, saw profits grow to €210,582 as revenues increased by 4 per cent to €9.33 million.

Harcourt finance director Nick Doherty said higher room occupancy drove revenues, with a particularly good year in the North American market. To date, 2019 had seen “continued growth in our key markets, along with strong wedding numbers “. He said the hotel was considering adding 24-bedroom suites to meet increased demand.