Pre-tax profits down at group behind Talbot hotels and Pettitt supermarkets

Pre-tax profits at the business behind the four-star Talbot hotel group and the long Wexford-based Pettitt’s supermarkets last year dipped marginally to €6.24 million.

The group also operates the Stillorgan Park Hotel in Dublin and figures filed by Torski Ltd show that the group’s revenues decreased from €130 million to €129.97 million. Staff numbers increased from 1,026 to 1,058 last year.

The Wexford-based group operates under the Talbot Collection and Pettitt’s Supervalu brands across 16 properties.

During 2018, the group bought and renovated Newbay House in Wexford as a private wedding and events venue, upgraded a supermarket in Gorey and refurbished 70 hotel rooms across the chain.

The directors said the supermarket division has traded well in a very competitive environment.

“However going into 2019, the hotel division faces big challenges in the form of high insurance costs, a VAT increase and Brexit, ” the directors said.

The group spent €7.64 million on purchasing assets last year and this followed a spend of €5.5 million under that heading in 2017.

The figures show that the largest proportion of the group’s revenues come from the retail trade.

Retail revenues decreased from €93.7 million to €92.4 million while hotel revenues increased from €35.18 million to €36.5 million. Its operating profits decreased from €7.12 million to €6.9 million. However interest payable of €691,684 resulted in a pre-tax profits of €6.24 million.

The group recorded post-tax profits of €5.3 million after paying out €927,004 in corporation tax. This takes account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of €3.69 million.

Shareholder funds totalled €74.6 million that included €70 million in accumulated profits. The group’s cash totalled €8.19 million.

Staff costs at the group increased from €25.7 million to €27.2 million.