Pre-tax profits at Uber support unit rise 41%

Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of ride-sharing firm, Uber, last year increased by 41 per cent to €860,487.

Accounts filed by its Irish operation, the Uber Centre of Excellence Ltd in Limerick, show that the company’s revenues last year increased by 47.5 per cent from €13.32 million to €19.65 million.

The centre is a major hub of Uber’s support organisation across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The firm’s revenues come from services provided to another Uber group firm.

Uber has 419 staff employed at its Limberick operation, up from the 288 employed in 2017. Uber signed a 10 year lease for its Thomas Street HQ.

The sharp rise in numbers employed resulted in staff costs increasing from €9.1 million in 2017 to €14 million last year.

The profit takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1 million. The company’s bill for lease of buildings totalled €392,457.

The company made a post tax profit of €625,47. The company paid corporation tax of €235,016.

The accounts disclose that directors of the firm made gains on group shares options of €2.75 million during the year.

The firm’s shareholder funds last year totalled €2.8 million that included accumulated profits of €1.4 million.

The accounts also show that the firm last year received a capital contribution of €800,000 last year which was a requirement of a grant application by the company. The grant had not yet been received by the firm on December 31st, 2018.