Pilots warn 5,000 more aviation jobs face possible axe

Up to 5,000 more Irish aviation jobs could be lost this winter if the Government does not change it stance on the use of rapid Covid testing and other travel curbs, pilots warned on Wednesday.

Speaking at a protest against the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) opposition to rapid antigen tests for passengers, Capt Evan Cullen, president of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, warned more jobs could follow the 480 lost this week in Stobart Air.

“Five thousand more jobs will be lost this winter,” Capt Cullen warned the gathering, included large numbers of Stobart pilots. Around 4,000 workers have left the industry since the pandemic began last year.

The union handed in a letter to chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, asking him to take part in a debate that it is hosting next Monday with Harvard university professor, Michael Mina, who has criticised Government opposition to antigen testing.

News of closure

Speaking at the protest, Stobart pilots said they got news of the airline’s closure in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“It’s like a bereavement,” said one, who added she received the email at 12.20am while she slept in preparation for an early morning flight.

She pointed out that she and her colleagues had spent hundreds thousands on training and preparing to work as pilots.

“People say just get another job, but it’s not as simple as that, this is like a vocation to us,” she said.