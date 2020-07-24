Pilots fear Aer Lingus faces closure while travel restrictions remain

Pilot trade union leader Evan Cullen warned TDs and senators that Aer Lingus could be wound up without state aid or an easing of travel restrictions.

Mr Cullen, president of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) told the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response that Aer Lingus was spending €1.5 million a-day with little or no revenue coming in.

“I do not believe it can last much longer, I do not believe any organisation can afford to burn €1.5 million a-day,” he told committee member, Fine Gael TD Colm Burke.

Mr Cullen pointed out that Aer Lingus owner, International Consolidated Airlines’ Group (IAG) had liquidated smaller carriers within the organisation that fly under its low-cost Level banner.

He argued that the group was protecting its pillar airlines , including British Airways, which has received credit guarantees from the UK government, and Iberia, which will get up to €1 billion from Spain.

At the same time, Aer Lingus was receiving nothing from the Republic’s Government outside wage subsidies.

The Government is persisting with restrictions including a 14-day quarantine, despite a general easing on travel bans across the EU since June.

Zero aid

Mr Cullen pointed out that the Republic’s travel restrictions made it an “outlier” in the EU, while the Government had given zero aid to any Irish airline.

The Government had handcuffed the aviation industry and “thrown it in the river”, he declared.

Neil McGowan, Siptu aviation divisional organiser said that the union feared compulsory redundancies at Aer Lingus, where it represents ground crew and maintenance staff.

He noted there was growing concern for the future of 800 people working for ground handling company, Swissport.

In his formal submission, Mr McGowan said that aviation workers in the Republic had taken pay cuts of between 20 per cent and 70 per cent, while many had been laid off temporarily.