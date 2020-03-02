Peugeot 208 wins Car of the Year 2020

Peugeot's new 208 has won the prestigious Car of the Year 2020 title.

The French supermini, which comes in petrol, diesel and fully electric variants, secured 281 points, ahead of the Tesla Model 3 on 242, Porsche Taycan on 222 and Renault Clio on 211. The Ford Puma followed with 209, ahead of 152 for the Toyota Corolla and 133 for the BMW 1 Series.

The motoring equivalent of the Oscars, the award is now entering its 57th year and is judged by a panel of 60 motoring journalists from across Europe, who this year made their call on a list of over 30 new models arriving on the market this year. Each jury member has 25 points to award, with a maximum of 10 points to any single finalist.

The Geneva motor show may have fallen foul of the coronavirus but the Car of the Year award event was held at the Swiss venue, albeit without an audience.

Unlike some other awards, Europe’s Car of the Year is independent of the car manufacturers and demands no entry fee from them.

And it’s also a public affair where not only are the jury members’ scores for each car public but their opinions on each are also published on the award's website at caroftheyear.org

After various test sessions putting the cars through their paces both on road and in private tracks where braking systems, cornering and active safety systems are tested, including a week-long test in a remote area of northern Denmark, the final seven were brought to the Ceram test facility north of Paris last month for final trials before jury members scurried away to mull over their final scores.