Peter Bellow has information on Ryanair that rivals ‘would kill for’, court told

Ryanair’s outgoing chief operations officer, Peter Bellew, has confidential information on the Irish carrier that rivals “would kill for”, according to one of the airline group’s executives.

Ryanair wants the High Court to stop Mr Bellew, from joining rival Easyjet in January, saying that he has agreed not to join any competitor for a year after leaving the company. He maintains the agreement is null and void and denies any breach of contract.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair Designated Activity Company, the airline group’s main subsidiary, told the High Court that Mr Bellew knows why it costs the Irish carrier €14 less than its British rival to fly each passenger.

“At 100 million passengers, that’s €1.4 billion in costs,” Mr Wilson said. “People would kill to get that information.”

Earlier, Ryanair’s chief commercial officer, David O’Brien, pointed out that the key difference between the two airlines was cost, which allowed the Irish player to charge customers less than Easyjet.

He said that Easyjet would compete for 24 per cent of Ryanair’s business this winter. He explained that as Easyjet was the smaller of the two airlines, this amounted to 38 per cent of the British carrier’s seats.

Responding to questions from Mr Bellew’s senior counsel, John Rogers, Mr O’Brien confirmed that by “capacity” he meant aircraft seats.

Mr Bellew has pledged to honour confidentiality agreements with Ryanair when he joins his new employer.

However, his lawyers argued on Friday that as Mr Bellew has been isolated since July, when he confirmed his move to Easyjet, and not attended management meetings, he has had little access to any confidential information that is relevant to Ryanair’s competitors.

Restriction

Meanwhile, a restriction preventing the media from reporting Ryanair’s internal profit target for the current financial year, which ends on March 31st, will remain in place until Tuesday at least.

Mr Justice Senan Allen placed the restriction on the press on Thursday after Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary and its senior counsel, Martin Hayden, argued that publishing the figure would cause the airline to breach stock exchange rules.

Following legal representations from The Irish Times and Irish Independent publisher, Independent News and Media, on Friday, Justice Allen said he would hear submissions on the issue on Tuesday morning. In the meantime, the restriction remains in place.

The target is one of the conditions of a share options given by Ryanair to senior managers. The airline maintains that Mr Bellew signed his non-compete clause when he accepted share options in the company in 2018.

Mr O’Leary told Mr Bellew last March that he would not be offered options under a scheme commenced this year unless he improved his performance over the coming six months.

The Ryanair board’s remuneration committee had awarded Mr Bellew options under the 2019 scheme. However, Mr O’Leary said that he had the discretion to withhold the offer from managers where he felt there were problems with their performance.